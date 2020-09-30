Jason Isaacs Voices Strong Opinion About People Who Do Not Wear Mask During Pandemic, Read

Harry Potter star, Jason Isaacs recently appeared on a virtual talk show with Lorraine Kelly on Tuesday. He made some strong statements about the Coronavirus pandemic and those who do not wear masks. He also opened up about his struggles while shooting for Netflix's Sex Education. Here's what this is about.

Jason Isaacs' opinion of COVID-19 masks and how people wear them

Jason Isaacs who is popular for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies recently appeared on a daytime chat show with Lorraine Kelly. On the show, he talked about the struggles of going back on sets during the pandemic. He said how it was important yet a "weird" experience seeing people move about in PPE kits on the sets. He also added how it was hard for him to keep up his spirits amidst this all.

To this, host Lorraine Kelly added that everybody has their masks on nowadays and it is going to be some time before things go back to normal. In reply, Jason Isaacs said that people who do not wear masks should be "in the stocks in prison". However, he is less annoyed by this kind than those who wear masks but do not cover their nose. He also finds it annoying that some people pull down the masks while talking. Isaacs added that it is common knowledge that the Coronavirus is transmitted and received most through the nose.

Jason Isaacs hopes to team up with Tom Felton

Jason Isaacs also hinted towards a new podcast which he will host in collaboration with his Harry Potter co-star and on-screen son, Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy. The two actors are known to share a great bond offscreen. In the chat show with Kelly, Isaacs said that Felton has not seen the films of his generation while he is solely unware of the music of Felton's generation. The idea of the podcast thus will be to make each other catch up cross-generationally.

More about Jason Isaacs

In other news, Jason Isaacs recently returned to the sets of Netflix's Sex Education. The series is currently shooting its third season after having a successful two seasons. According to reports of Deadline, Isaacs will be joining the cast as "cocky and more successful older brother" of Mr Groff, Peter. The cast will also see the addition of Jemima Kirke (Hope, the new headmistress) and Dua Saleh (Caleb, a wayward and anarchy-loving student). The release date of Sex Education season 3 is yet to be announced.

