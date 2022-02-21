Jason Mewes Shares How Kevin Smith Helped Him Win Battle With Addiction

Jay and Silent Bob star Jason Mewes recently talked about his substance addiction over the years. In his recent interview, he also shared one particularly emotional story that involved his close friend and filmmaker Kevin Smith. The actor, who is currently sober for over 11 years, spoke candidly about his battle on the latest episode of Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast.

Jason Mewes on battling addiction

Jason Mewes is best known for appearing in several of Kevin Smith's films as half of the iconic Jay and Silent Bob duo. He first played the character in Clerks, Smith's 1994 black and white comedy-drama that launched his career. As per Mewes, Smith likely saved his life by forcing him to get sober several times, both for his health and so he could appear in Smith's films, including Dogma and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back among others.

The actor shared, "In the past, he would always try to help me like, 'Hey, if you don't want to miss out on this opportunity then you need to either go into rehab or you're going to come stay with me and you're going to stick by my side. Right before (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) I went and stayed with him in his guest house and I literally could not leave his house or guest house unless I was with him."

While speaking to Jackass star Steve-O, a fellow recovering addict, Jason Mewes also shared that he hit rock bottom quite a few times, one moment, in particular, that stood out was a Thanksgiving years ago. He said, "I remember me and him sitting out in front of his house, and he's crying, saying I want to let you in, but the whole family is here."

The actor added, "And I had on a tank-top on, and I had track marks. And he's like, 'I can't have you see them like that.' And I'm like, 'I can't come in for a plate of Thanksgiving dinner?' And he's like, 'You can't. Here, I am going to bring you some food.' That was the first time I got sober for a while."

Mewes also explained that the filmmaker never judged him or made him feel inferior during his struggles. The actor would also pay for treatments, and he solely wanted him to get clean and be a member of the family. Mewes said, "All the trouble I had, I had Kevin's support and I know that made a big difference in the outcome of everything."

