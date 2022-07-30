Jason Momoa & Eiza González Enjoy Bike Ride Post-split; Source Says, 'there's Attraction'

Hollywood actors Jason Momoa and Eiza González, who broke up in June, this year, were spotted together recently, as they were enjoying a motorcycle ride. Momoa and González called it quits last month with an insider quoted as saying, "They're just very different people". The person added that the pair is "hoping they might work it out. They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages."

Jason Momoa and Eiza González were spotted together enjoying the summer breeze. The duo were taking a ride on the Aquaman actor's Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Malibu, California. Both donned long sleeves, pants and helmets as Eiza wrapped her arms around the Dune actor's waist. As per PEOPLE, a source said, "There is an attraction there".

"Eiza really likes him. He is a fun guy. They stay in touch and see each other when they can. They both have very busy careers though. They hang out when they are in the same city. They enjoy it. It's not serious, or a relationship. Eiza is not looking for that right now.", said the source.

For their outing, the Fast X actor opted for a pink hoodie teamed up with a pair of grey trousers and a matching helmet, while Eiza donned a yellow and black coloured varsity jacket, black pants and white sneakers teamed up with a black helmet. Post their latest outing together, netizens have been speculating if the duo have rekindled their romance once again after calling it quits in June.

Momoa and Eiza's outing came days after the 42-year-old collided with a biker. Momoa was driving down Old Topanga Canyon Road near the Calabasas area on Sunday when he got hit. The biker named Vitaliy Avagimyan of Tarzana, California, crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of the actor’s vehicle. As a result of this collision, the biker was ejected from his motorcycle.

Image: Instagram/@callejondelgeek