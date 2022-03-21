Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Spark Reconciliation Rumours After Latter Sports Her Wedding Ring

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked their fans with their divorce announcement earlier this year, with the duo parting ways after four years of marriage and more than a decade together. However, the duo recently sparked reconciliation rumours as Bonet was spotted wearing her wedding ring. As per US Weekly, glimpses from Lisa's recent shopping outing in Topanga Canyon, California, showcased the High Fidelity star sporting the wedding band.

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet spark reconciliation rumours

Lisa was seen clad in a white t-shirt, which was paired with a kimono-style robe and a wide-brimmed hat. Eagle-eyed netizens spotted the ring flashing on her finger. Igniting rumours of them getting together further, is a source who previously told Hollywood Life that they're 'very much back together'. It said, "They are very much back together…They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other." For the uninitiated, the duo shares two kids together - Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

Jason was also spotted at The Batman premiere to support Zoe Kravitz, who is Bonet's daughter with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. Momoa also posed with his children on the red carpet, revealing that he's filling in for Bonet, who couldn't be there.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce their divorce

Announcing their divorce in January this year. the Aquaman star and Bonet released a joint statement via Instagram that read, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage.”

The statement further read, "We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible.”

