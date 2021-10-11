Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista Share Anecdotes From 1st Meeting; 'we Geeked Out On Each Other'

Actors Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are not only co-stars in the second season of the action-adventure series See but also best buddies in real life. If their public interactions do not prove the depth of their friendship, their spontaneous idea to make a buddy cop film together born from a tweet should be proof enough. On their recent public appearance today, the duo recalled the time they met for the first time marking the start of their long-standing friendship. Read on to know more.

The first time Jason and Dave met

The duo appeared on the popular talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers and recalled the time they first met each other. Revealing that they first met at Comic-Con, the duo stated that they both 'geeked out' at each other. Momoa stated, ''We both geeked out on each other at Comic-Con.''

Jason Momoa and @davebautista geeked out on each other when they first met at a convention. #NYCC pic.twitter.com/zxy0VJVWTN — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) October 9, 2021

Meyers also poked fun at their public meeting stating that the meeting would have been 'worth the price of admission' for fans. Dave Bautista was quick to reply to this by saying, ''I don't know. I don't know. It was kind of a behind-the-curtain thing, but there were a few people around, for sure.''

More on Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista

Earlier, Jason Momoa appeared on The Late Late Show with host James Corden and talked about how a tweet from Bautista evolved into the duo jumping into the action to make a buddy cop film. The tweet from Bautista read, ''Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.''

Talking about the same, Momoa stated, ''He literally texted me four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film. We love each other. We are on See and Dune together.’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ And I said, ‘Let’s do it. I have an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it.'' On the work front, the actors appeared together in the Denis Villeneuve movie Dune and the Apple TV+ series See. Momoa is all set to appear in Aquaman 2 while Bautista was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Army of the Dead.

