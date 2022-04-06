Jason Momoa Debunks Romance Rumours With Kate Beckinsale: 'Absolutely Not Together'

Jason Momoa sparked romance rumours with Kate Beckinsale after the Aquaman star gave his coat to the Pearl Harbour actor at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. However, in a recent interaction with Extra, Momoa debunked all the recent speculation about their relationship stating they are 'absolutely not dating'. While doing so, the Aquaman actor also revealed he lent his coat to Beckinsale out of 'chivalry'.

Jason Momoa addresses dating rumours with Kate Beckinsale

"It was crazy", said Momoa disclosing Beckinsale was feeling cold at the Vanity Fair party. He explained offering the coat to her out of 'chivalry', however, his gesture was misinterpreted by everyone. Momoa added, "Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold".

During the same chat, Jason Momoa also shared details of his conversation with Kate Beckinsale about England. For those unaware, the UK is the Pearl Harbour star's home country and coincidently, Momoa visited the UK during the shooting of 'Aquaman 2'. According to Momoa, the duo spent a fun time together talking about England. Further putting all the rumours to rest, Momoa asserted they are "absolutely not, not together".

After the entire rumour facade, Momoa has decided not to lend his coat to anyone. He concluded, "She is very nice. I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone".

Jason Momoa's divorce

Jason Momoa parted ways with his wife Lisa Bonet after 16 years of dating and five years of marriage. In January, the couple released a joint statement via Momoa's Instagram about their divorce. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times…A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception…feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” read the statement.

The former couple continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”

Image: AP