Jason Momoa Issues Apology After Facing Backlash For Taking Pictures Inside Sistine Chapel

Jason Momoa is among the prominent American actors who have garnered immense love and fame through his iconic performances on screen. The actor recently faced backlash from fans after he shared pictures and videos from his latest trip to the Sistine Chapel.

The fans expressed their anger at the actor clicking pictures inside the Chapel as regular visitors are not allowed to use cameras inside the church. The actor has now issued an apology to his fans.

Jason Momoa issues apology after fans get furious over him sharing pics from inside the church

According to Just Jared, Jason Momoa recently shared a video clip with the outlet in which he was seen expressing his apology after his fans lashed out at him for having the privilege of taking pictures and videos inside the Sistine Chapel where regular visitors are not allowed to use a camera. In his apology, he stated that it wasn't his intention to disrespect the culture and added that he was very respectful and asked for permission before taking any pictures. Adding to it, he even stated that he was paid to have that private moment and even gave a nice donation to the church.

“I just also wanted to say, if you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn’t my intention. I came here when I was 19 or 20 to experience the Sistine Chapel. I’ve always wanted to and now that I can, I gave a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew because we only had a couple of days off to experience these places. And then I found people wanted to take pictures with me, which is very odd, during a trip to the Vatican with all this wonder and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t get, but regardless, I did. I was very respectful and I asked for permission from what I thought, would be okay. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. If I did, I apologize. It was not my intention. I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you. I’m sorry if I offended you”, Jason stated.

Jason Momoa took to his Instagram a couple of days ago and unveiled glimpses of his trip to Italy in which he revealed how he and his family visited the Sistine Chapel and other places around it. While expressing his love for the country, he captioned the post by stating, “I LOVE YOU ITALY what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA big mahalos to @vaticanmuseums @rembrandt82 @imagoartistravel @fulvioiatravel @chiaradimuoio @vioscooking ALOHA J” (sic).

Jason Momoa's upcoming projects

Jason Momoa is currently gearing up for the release of five of his upcoming movies namely Slumberland, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Fast & Furious 10 part 1, Fast & Furious 10 part 2, and The Last Manhunt. The movies are expected to release in the coming years.

Image: Instagram/@prideofgypsies