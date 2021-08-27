Jason Momoa On Buddy Cop Film, Priyanka Chopra In 'Citadel' | Hollywood Recap For Aug 27

Jason Momoa Reveals How 'wild' It Is For Tweet To Turn Into A Film With Dave Bautista

Jason Momoa recently opened up about his project with Dave Bautista on The Late Late Show with host James Corden. Momoa shared that he and Bautista were working on a buddy cop movie together. A few days back Dave Bautista took to his Twitter and shared an idea of a possible movie with Jason, post which the Game Of Thrones actor said that it was wild how a tweet could lead to a possible movie. Read More.

'Messy Day At Work': Priyanka Chopra Shares Rough Look From 'Citadel' Sets, See Pic

Ever since global sensation Priyanka Chopra has started filming for Citadel, fans have been curious to know more about the film. From time to time, Priyanka keeps her fans updated by posting pictures from the sets. Recently, the actor who is shooting for the upcoming action film in London, shared a glimpse of her another "messy day at work." Read More.

The Matrix 4: Lilly Wachowski Explains Why She Isn't Co-directing The Upcoming Instalment

Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski, collectively known as the Wachowskis, gained fame for their super hit franchise The Matrix. Recently the first footage of The Matrix 4 was screened at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas post, which Lilly Wachowski shared why she decided not to co-direct the upcoming instalment. Read More.

Patty Jenkins Calls Theatre Plus OTT Release 'detrimental' For Wonder Woman 1984

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected all the businesses in the world. The film industry being no exception, suffered enormous losses in the form of delayed shootings no theatrical movie releases. Addressing the same, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins scathingly slammed the theatrical day-and-date model and urged the studios to commit to theatres. Read More.

Tom Cruise's BMW Stolen In Birmingham During Filming Of Next 'Mission: Impossible' Movie

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who is currently filming the latest instalment in the blockbuster spy series Mission: Impossible in Birmingham, had been travelling around in a swanky BMW X7 around the city. Now, as per the latest reports by The Sun, the Top Gun actor's vehicle was stolen from Church Street on Tuesday, where it was parked right outside the Grand Hotel where Cruise has been staying. Read More.

Image Credit: AP