Jason Momoa On 'Game Of Thrones', Adele's Luxury Mansion | Hollywood Recap For Aug 16

Jason Momoa Says His Kids Will Not Watch 'Game Of Thrones' Even If It Is 'fantastic'

Jason Momoa might have got his big break in the syndicated drama series titled Baywatch: Hawaii, but he is prominently known for his work in HBO's highly acclaimed series Game of Thrones. Playing the role of Khal Drogo, Mamoa's stellar performance won him millions of admirers. However, the actor recently revealed that he did not let his kids watch either of his hit shows. Read more.

Johnny Depp Claims He Is Boycotted By Hollywood Post Libel Case Over Ex-wife Amber Heard

Hollywood Actor Johnny Depp claimed that he is being blacklisted by the industry after losing a libel case last year over an article that dubbed him a "wife-beater". According to Variety, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star discussed Hollywood's treatment of him and the status of his picture 'Minamata' in the United States. He said, “Some films touch people and this affects those in ‘Minamata’ and people who experience similar things…And for anything…for Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?." Read more.

Kristen Bell Reveals Her Mental Health Mantra To Combat Anxiety And Depression

Looking after one's mental health is a much vital topic to discuss. Several renowned celebrities opened up about dealing with depression and anxiety in recent times while sharing their own experiences. Hollywood actor Kristen Bell also recently revealed her mental health mantra, which she uses while parenting her daughters. She also revealed how she always keeps her mental well being a priority. Read more.

Steve Carell's 59th Birthday: When The Office Actor 'stole' Ricky Gervais' Emmy Award

Steve Carell marks his 59th birthday today. The actor is popular for his performance as Michael Scott in NBC's landmark mockumentary series titled The Office. Created by Greg Daniels, the TV series is based on the original UK series with the same title, that is created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. Read more.

Adele To Spend Whopping 2 Million Pounds To Build Her New Luxury Mansion

English singer and songwriter Adele is reportedly quite busy planning her luxury mansion in Kensington, London. The singer is ready to splurge 2 million pounds to build her dream luxury mansion after being granted planning permission. Adele has earlier purchased two neighbouring houses in the upmarket area of Kensington for a total of £11million, which she will combine for her new home. Read more.

Image: AP

