Jason Momoa Reveals The Secret Behind His Hunky Physique, Compares Himself To An 'Ape'

The Game of Thrones alum, Jason Momoa's fitness and physique have been one of the highlights of his personality ever since he kicked off his career as an actor with 1999's TV series Baywatch: Hawaii. However, the 41-year-old finally opened up about his hunky physique in the cover story interview for the December issue of Men's Health. The Aquaman actor revealed that his love for outdoor activities plays a vital role in keeping him in shape.

Also Read | Jason Momoa Reveals He And His Family Were 'starving' After His 'GOT' Stint Ended

Secret to Jason Momoa's physique revealed!

The enviably fit physique of Jason Momoa can undeniably make anyone want to grind harder at the gym. Now, in an interview with a men's magazine, Jason has revealed the secret to his hunky physique. The GoT famed actor thinks the reason behind his physique is his 'genetics' as 'Hawaiians are big people'. In addition to his good genes, he also gave credit to his love for outdoor activities that has majorly contributed to his fitness.

During the interview, Jason Momoa also compared himself to an 'Ape' because he 'rock climbs a lot'. The film and television actor added expressing his inclination towards rock climbing and said that he likes the feeling of being 'upside down'. Furthermore, he also cherished his childhood days and revealed that apart from rock climbing, he has always loved climbing trees as a kid. Although there's no denying the fact that pumping iron at the gym has contributed to Jason Momoa's body, he thinks lifting weights is 'challenging'.

Also Read | Jason Momoa To Play The Very First Witcher In 'The Witcher' Prequel Spin-off Series?

However, the fitness enthusiast finds it difficult to perform yoga. In his interview with the magazine, he spilt the beans about trying his hands at yoga with wife Lisa Bonet and revealed it was the 'hardest thing' he has ever done in his life. Elaborating more about the same, Jason stated that he would rather squat a car than perform yoga because he cannot bend as his hamstrings are extremely tight.

Also Read | Jason Momoa Compares 'Dune' To His Previous Projects, 'Auqaman' And 'Game Of Thrones'

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa has a couple of high-anticipated projects coming up soon. He will soon be seen sharing the screen space with an ensemble cast in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve epic sci-fi film Dune. Apart from Dune, he will also star in Brian Andrew Mendoza's upcoming action-thriller titled Sweet Girl.

Also Read | Jason Momoa Shows His Support To Ray Fisher Amid His Allegations Against Joss Whedon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.