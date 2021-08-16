Jason Momoa Says His Kids Will Not Watch 'Game Of Thrones' Even If It Is 'fantastic'

Jason Momoa might have got his big break in the syndicated drama series titled Baywatch: Hawaii, but he is prominently known for his work in HBO's highly acclaimed series Game of Thrones. Playing the role of Khal Drogo, Mamoa's stellar performance won him millions of admirers. However, the actor recently revealed that he did not let his kids watch either of his hit shows.

Jason Momoa on banning his shows for his kids

The 42-year-old actor married Lisa Bonet in 2017 and shares two kids together namely Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 12. During his appearance on Australia's Fitzy And Wippa show, Momoa was asked about his kids' feedback after watching Baywatch. This earned laughter from the actor as his next statement grabbed headlines.

The actor revealed that the 'B' (Baywatch) word was banned in his household as he said, 'We hide all of that mate! Never happened, mate!'. He continued to state that his kids are never going to watch Game of Thrones either. He said, "We don’t talk about those words, the B word didn’t happen, they’re not going to watch 'Game of Thrones' either even though it’s fantastic." He believed that his kids were content with superhero movies for the time being.

Why did Jason Momoa ban Baywatch and Game of Thrones?

He went on to reveal the reason behind his decision saying he is not keen on showing his kids his work. He also admitted that he does not want his kids to follow in his footsteps to become an actor. Citing the extreme pressure put on the actors, Momoa firmly stated that he would try his best to keep them out of the entertainment business.

'If they want to, maybe, but I don’t want them to get into acting. It’s very hard on people and I don’t want them to have that pressure. I’m tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn’t want to put someone I love that.'

Apart from Khal Drogo in the HBO hit show Game of Thrones, the actor also established himself in the DCEU through the movie Aquaman in 2018. The actor will reprise his titular for the sequel of the movie 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' in 2022.

IMAGE- AP & PRIDE OF GYPSIES' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.