Jason Momoa Shares Pics Of 'magical Moments' With Kids; Thanks Daniel Craig For Inviting

On Tuesday, Aquaman star Jason Momoa stepped out to celebrate the world premiere of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, which was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Even though the actor's wife, Lisa Bonet, did not make an appearance, Momoa brought his two children- Lola, 14-years-old, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12-years-old. He also took to his official Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture of himself posing with his kids and Billie Eilish at the James Bond movie premiere. Scroll down to know more.

Jason Momoa enjoys the No Time To Die premiere with his kids

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the 42-year-old actor dropped an adorable picture where Jason and Nakoa-Wolf can be seen twinning with their long curly hair and all-black ensembles. Lola also opted for the same vibe and sported a sparkly black fringe dress which she paired with white knee-height boots.

Sharing the picture, the Justice League actor wrote, "@007 well that happened. amazing movie. beautiful @billieeilish you made my babies so happy. truly grateful for the invite Mr. Bond so many magical moments. my children and i had the greatest time mahalo to everyone who made this happen and make me the coolest papa ever @henrypooleco noone has ever made me feel like cinderella my first bespoke suit. felt like a king ALOHA KING CINDERELLA."

Along with Jason and his children, the No Time To Die premiere was attended by Kate Middleton & Prince William, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Finneas & Billie Eilish, Lashana Lynch, Emma Raducanu, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Majors, and many other celebs.

The Conan the Barbarian actor in the past recent months has been filming the upcoming sequel of the DC superhero film Aquaman in Europe. In August this year, the actor spoke to James Corden on The Late Late Show about the special mementos from his children that he has taken with him as he is away from home. The Bad Bitch actor said, "I bring my kids' paintings. I love having all my babies' stuff, so I bring their stuff," he revealed. "It makes me happy, just because I miss home."

Image: Instagram/@prideofgypsies