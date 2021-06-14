Jason Momoa Sheds Light On Dream To Star Next To Dwayne Johnson In A Movie

Actor Jason Momoa who is known for playing the role of Aquaman in the DC universe recently talked about his dreams of playing a role with an actor in an interview. Recently, Jason revealed that he would love to be a part of the film alongside actor Dwayne Johnson. Jason Momoa even talked about his tight work schedule in the interview.

Jason Momoa hopes to star next to Dwayne Johnson

In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jason got candid with Jimmy and admitted that he would love to play a role alongside Dwayne Johnson and said, "We tried to get together and make a movie but it’s just he’s way busier than I am and I’m pretty busy right now so, one of these days!” More to the point, he even made a candid quip regarding Dwayne Johnson owes him and said, "We will! And it’s really cool because now he’s kind of in my pocket so I can call him up and be like, ‘Yo!’ and I got him.” Take a look at the video below.

Earlier, in the month of April Jason Momoa sent a special video message to Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tiana Gia on her third birthday. Dwayne shared the reaction of her daughter after seeing the video from Aquaman and even thanked Jason for helping him in making her birthday eventful. In the caption, he wrote, "I had to make the call...it's what daddy's do," Johnson captioned the clip. "I can't thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old's birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it's all about." Dwayne added, "I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame. You epitomize one of my favourite quotes, “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice”. Thanks for having my back - I’ll always have yours. #ohana #aquabirthday #bestbirthdayever #tia." Take a look at the video below.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa is all set to star in a new docuseries by Discovery called On the Roam. The show will revolve around Jason as he sets out in search of artists and dreamers who have mastered their individual crafts. The release date of the show hasn’t been revealed yet.

IMAGE: JASON MOMOA/ DWAYNE JOHNSON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.