Jason Momoa Spills Beans On His Antagonist Role In 'Fast X'; Calls It 'sadistic And Fun'

Fast And Furious, one of the longest film series, is all set to bring its 10th instalment, Fast X. The franchise is expanding its ensemble cast with Aquaman star Jason Momoa being one of the additions. As Jason Momoa confirmed playing the lead antagonist in the upcoming film, he can't stop gushing over his character and recently spilt some beans about it. The actor revealed some characteristics of his role and added how it is both quirky and androgynous.

Jason Momoa recently attended the premiere event for the third and final season of Apple TV+ show See. At the event, the actor opened up about his role opposite Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto in the upcoming film during a chat with Entertainment Tonight. During the chat, the actor revealed that he has never played such a character that is evil, quirky and androgynous. He said, "I’ve never played a character that’s, what’s the word — he’s evil and quirky and androgynous." He further added, "He’s very sadistic and fun. It’s very bizarre."

Talking about his experience of shooting for Fast X, Momoa revealed that he had a very enjoyable time and felt welcomed in the film franchise. He also quipped how he has not played an antagonist in a long time.

This was not the first time that Momoa opened up about his role in the action-adventure. Earlier in an interview with the leading daily, the Game Of Thrones star talked about his character and said, "He's amazing. He's ornery. He's misunderstood." He also opened up about working with the film's cast with a special emphasis on Charlize Theron. He said, " get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never -- I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I'm really excited about." Complimenting Theros, the actor called her "amazing." He further added how he got to shoot at some "cool" places and expressed his excitement about collaborating with Vin Diesel.

More about Fast X

The upcoming film Fast X will see a cast ensemble of several ace actors. Apart from Vin Diesel and Momoa, the movie will also star Charlize Theron, John Cena and Sung Kang. Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the movie is set to hit the theatres on May 19, 2023.

Image: AP