Jason Momoa Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Filming 'Aquaman' Sequel

While the GOT actor, Jason Momoa was handling himself during a serious injury that occurred while shooting for the Aquaman sequel, it was recently revealed that he has now been tested positive for COVID-19.

Jason Momoa is best known for his stellar performance in TV shows and movies such as Braven, Aquaman, Game of Thrones and others. The actor is currently filming for his highly-anticipated movie, Aquaman 2 titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Jason Momoa isolated after COVID-19 positive test results

According to The Sun, Jason Momoa was recently tested COVID-19 positive while he was shooting for his upcoming movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in Hertfordshire. The insiders further told the outlet that the actor was being isolated and the makers of the movie were hoping that no further outbreaks occur on the sets. Speaking about Jason Momoa's well being, the insider stated, "Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test." The source also revealed how the makers were facing trouble with delaying the movie schedule. The source stated, "But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule."

The source further told the outlet that the makers were taking care of the safety of the cast and crew members present on the sets and informed them that they were being tested regularly. It was also mentioned how the makers were hoping to work around Jason and continue filming on the production while wishing him a speedy recovery.

Jason Momoa was filming for the upcoming American superhero film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, based on the DC Comics character Aquaman bankrolled by DC Films, The Safran Company, and Atomic Monster Productions, and set for distribution by Warner Bros. Pictures. Directed by James Wan, the movie is expected to release on 16 December 2022 while some of the notable cast members of the movie will include Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera: The princess of Xebel, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus: The king of Xebel, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius: Arthur's Atlantean half-brother, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry: Arthur's father, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta and many more.

Image: AP