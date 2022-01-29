Jason Momoa To Accompany Vin Diesel In 'Fast And Furious 10'; Details Inside

The upcoming Fast And Furious instalment is surely getting bigger and bigger with the infusion of some more muscle as the makers have just confirmed Aquaman star Jason Momoa is on board. The actor will join Vin Diesel and the rest of the star-studded ensemble in the 10th instalment. While his role has not been revealed yet, it is being speculated Jason Momoa will play the lead antagonist in the film.

Taking to their official Insatgram handle, the film series officially welcomed Jason Momoa on board. They shared a stunning picture of the Game Of Thrones actor and quipped how the fil family is getting bigger. They wrote, "The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa." The Aquaman star's fans showered him with love and expressed how they are excited to see him in one of the longest-running film series in the world.

Cast, director and more details about Fast And Furious 10

Fast And Furious 10 is being helmed by Justin Lin, who directed the ninth instalment F9: The Fast Saga. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, apart from Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges are all set to reprise their roles in the upcoming instalment. Charlize Theron, who has appeared in only two instalments of the franchise, is also expected to return in the 10th one.

Dwayne Johnson was also a major part of the franchise as he appeared in three instalments and also in the spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw. Vin Diesel wanted the former wrestler to return to the franchise and also approached him both publically and personally. However, Johnson straightaway refused the offer and quipped there was "no chance" that he would return to the film series. Since then, the makers were looking for both muscle and star and seems like Jason Momoa was surely a perfect match.

As the film's scripts are under wraps, the makers have not revealed what the viewers will see in the 10th instalment. However, The Hollywood Reporter has reported Momoa will play the role of the lead antagonist in the upcoming movie. Universal has not made any official statement yet.

Image: AP