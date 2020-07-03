Jason Momoa To Dub For Much-loved Animated Character Frosty The Snowman In Upcoming Remake

Actor Jason Momoa is all set to be a part of the upcoming Warner Bros’ remake film, Frosty the Snowman. He will be a part of the dubbing team and is expected to do a voice-over for the character, Frosty, in the upcoming live-action film. The film is being produced by Jon Berg and Greg Silverman of Stampede Ventures. Mad Ghost Productions and Jason Momoa himself are also expected to be a part of the production team.

Jason Momoa to voice for Frosty

Frosty the Snowman is a popular holiday film which released in the year 1969 and is famous amongst the children. Much-loved actor Jason Momoa has been roped in for the voicing of the lead character Frosty in the upcoming remake of Frosty the Snowman. The producers of the film, Jon Berg and Greg Silverman, recently revealed details about having Jason Momoa on board, and the thought that made them choose the DC actor.

Jon Berg told a news wire, "From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with 'Aquaman', it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow,"

Greg Silverman added to it, "We know Jason's as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to Ohana, all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty.”

The plot of the original film revolves around a bunch of children making an attempt at saving a snowman by taking him to the North pole. The details on the plot of the remake film have not yet been released but it has been confirmed by a leading daily that the script of the film will be written by David Berenbaum.

Jason Momoa is currently prepping up for the release of his adventure drama film, Dune. The plot of this film revolves around the son of a noble family, who has been given the responsibility of protecting the most prized possession of the galaxy. The film is being directed by Denis Villeneuve and the plot of the film is based on a novel written by Frank Herbert. The first look of Dune was recently released and has been creating quite some buzz amongst people. It features actors like Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Dave Bautista, amongst others.

