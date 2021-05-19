Jason Momoa To Host Discovery Docuseries 'On The Roam'; Says He Is Happy To Work On It

Jason Momoa who is popularly known for Aquaman and Game of Thrones is all set to star in a new docuseries for Discovery which is titled On the Roam. In the upcoming series, Jason will be seen on a journey to search for artists who have mastered their individual arts. Take a look at what the show is all about.

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa to star in a docuseries

According to People, the Game of Thrones actor will soon be seen on On the Roam. In a statement, Jason said that On the Roam is an ongoing search for him to find exceptional people and places. He was happy to cooperate with Discovery on this voyage. The series will document him travelling across the United States to meet people who are doing well in their unique careers. He will meet artists from various industries like motorcycle fabricators, craftsmen, musicians and athletes.

While engaging with these people, he will not only share his love and passion for craft but also be able to see the world through their eyes. Discovery said that it is a journey to introduce people who have managed to make a difference in the world and for people around them. Apart from being the host on the show, Jason will also serve as an executive producer along with Brian Andrew Mendoza.

Nancy Daniels, the Chief Brand Officer at Discovery said that they were thrilled to welcome Jason to their family. She mentioned that this is a series on discovering ones own personal inspiration via exploration and indulgence in the interests and methods of others. She was delighted for the viewers to accompany him on his adventure and benefit from him along the way.

A look at Jason Momoa's movies

Jason Momoa's movies like Braven, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Once Upon a Time in Venice and Aquaman have garnered him immense popularity. The actor will next be seen in Dune playing Duncan Idaho. He is expected to start the shooting of his upcoming superhero sequel, Aquaman 2. The movie is said to release by late 2022.

Image: Jason Momoa's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.