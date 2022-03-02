Jason Momoa Updates About His Relationship With Lisa Bonet; 'She's Still Family'

Actor Jason Momoa attended The Batman premiere in New York on Tuesday to support Zoë Kravitz, daughter of Lisa Bonet. The Aquaman star reached the venue with his kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf as the trio stunned in their fashionable outfits on the red carpet. At the premiere, the actor broke his silence over his split with Bonet which was announced in Janaury this year.

The couple had released a joint statement announcing their separation after being married for nearly four years and sharing two kids, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. However, over time, they have shown nothing but love and support towards each other in public as Momoa has also openly shown support for Kravitz's film on social media.

Jason Momoa on split with Lisa Bonet

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 42-year-old actor revealed that he attended the premiere with his kids to show love and support to Kravitz after Bonet was unable to attend. Admitting that they were 'proud' of Kravitz, Momoa said, ''Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies''. He further expressed his excitement to be there at the event and added, ''It's still family, you know?''

For the unversed, Jason Momoa and 54-year-old The Cosby Show actor announced separation in January by issuing a statement that read, ''We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so- We share our Family news~-That we are parting ways in marriage." The couple also added that the 'love between us carries on'.

As mentioned earlier, Momoa continued to shower love to his family as earlier, he shared a picture with Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz's boyfriend ahead of The Batman release. The duo appeared to be cheering as Momoa wrote, ''CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere. i’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz''.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman features Robert Pattinson as the cape crusader along with Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The film is all set to hit theatres on March 4, 2022.

Image: AP