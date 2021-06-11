Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman' 2 Gets It's Official Title And New Logo; Details Inside

After the immense success of the DC movie Aquaman starring Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa which released in December 2018 and grossed over $1 billion worldwide making the one of DCEU's highest-grossing movie yet, Warner Bros has given the green light to a sequel. While the details about the movie are kept under wraps, Aquaman director James Wan who will also be directing Aquaman 2 took to his social media page to reveal the name of the sequel.

Aquaman 2 gets a title

Taking to Instagram, James Wan who is reprising his helming duties with Aquaman 2, revealed that the sequel is titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The director also gave a glimpse of the logo of the movie but it is not clear whether the logo shared is the final one. In the picture, we can see that the title reveals was made whilst the director was in the middle of a production meeting. Along with the picture, James teased his fans by writing, "The tide is rising" in the caption.

Reactions to Aquaman's new title

As soon as the post was shared, many Hollywood celebs took to the comments to chime in with excitement reacting to Aquaman's new title. Patrick Wilson wrote, "Let me out. I’ll find it" while Yotuber Mari Kim dropped blue heart emojis. The netizens were also impressed by the title and shared that they are waiting to watch the movie. Take a look.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom cast and release date

While Jason Momoa will be returning to reprise his role as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman, the other characters who will make a come back in the sequel include Amber Heard’s Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, and Patrick Wilson’s Ocean Master. Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbaek will also be featuring in the movie though there has been no update about the role or the character he will be portraying. The movie is slated to release on December 16, 2022.

Apart from Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, Warner Bros has several upcoming DC movies that are coming up soon including The Suicide Squad which will be releasing on August 6, The Batman releasing on March 4, 2022, The Flash which is slated to release on November 4, 2022, Black Adam which will drop on July 29, 2022, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods which has a June 2, 2023 release. They also have Blue Beetle, Batgirl, Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps, Static Shock and Wonder Woman 3 in the pipeline.

IMAGE: AQUAMAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.