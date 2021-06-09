Jason Momoa’s 'Sweet Girl' Co-star Isabela Merced Reveals Her Cute Nickname For Him

The Aquaman star Jason Momoa is collaborating with Isabela Merced for the movie Sweet Girl. The duo took the co-star challenge with Netflix's Geeked. They are a part of the upcoming action film and share an amazing bond with each other. Interestingly, Isabela revealed that she has a very sweet name for her co-star.

Isabela Merced said, “I call him The Little Mermaid… he collects all this stuff, and it’s usually old stuff. He likes it when it looks like it’s been used a bunch”. To this, Momoa replied, “Dead on, you got me”. Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced also answered several other questions. Jason was quizzed about Isabella's favourite scene to film from Sweet Girl. The actor said it was the shot she filmed with Adria where they were doing different makeup things. Isabella was delighted to see that Jason guessed it right.

Film sets can get tightly knit–so we tested just how tight they got on Sweet Girl when we had Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced do the BFF challenge. #GeekedWeek @isabelamerced pic.twitter.com/M0SNhyEZLi — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

Sweet Girl release date revealed

Sweet Girl is an upcoming thriller action movie releasing on Netflix. The streaming platform released the first look of Sweet Girl on April 28 and announced the release date of the film. In the first look, Jason Momoa is seen walking beside the car while Isabella is looking at him as she stands right beside the vehicle. The movie follows the story of Momoa as a devastated husband who vows to get justice from the people responsible for the death of his wife. While battling the goons, he also has to protect the only family he has left with, his daughter. Sweet Girl is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on August 20, 2021.

Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced are a father-daughter duo on the run in SWEET GIRL.



The global Netflix summer action drops worldwide on August 20—and a first look drops right here, right now 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/BDa83oBHo5 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 28, 2021

More about Sweet Girl

Netflix has plans to release a new movie, including their original films, every week for the rest of the year. Announcing their vast summer list, they shared a video of their upcoming projects. It gave a glimpse at the Sweet Girl movie. In a clip, Jason Momoa in Sweet Girl is seen diving from the top of a building, while in another sequence he is training his daughter, played by Isabela Merced, in a boxing ring.

Sweet Girl cast includes Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, and Marisa Tomei. The film is helmed by Brian Andrew Mendoza and this is his feature directorial debut. The script is penned by Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz, and Will Staples. Along with starring, Jason Momoa is also producing the movie under his Pride of Gypsies banner.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.