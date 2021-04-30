Jason Segel's Girlfriend Alexis Mister Announces Their Breakup After 8 Years Of Dating

Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor Jason Segel and Alexis Mister have called it quits after dating for 8 years. Jason Segel's girlfriend took to her Instagram to announce their split by sharing a nostalgic photo and penned down a lengthy caption in a tribute to their long-term relationship. The reason for their breakup was not revealed in the caption but Alexis made sure to express her love to the actor in the post.

Jason Segel's break up with girlfriend Alexis Mixter

The actor's ex-girlfriend shared a selfie of them together and wrote in the caption that the reason she was sharing this picture was that they both loved it and it was a beautiful day spent with each other. In an emotional post penned down by Jason Segel's girlfriend, she talked about the incredible bond they shared over the last 8 years and the impact they had on each other's souls. She also talked about how odd it was to for her to write about the end of their relationship when they still share a strong friendship. She revealed that they took the decision mutually to 'grow from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming'.

Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter's public relationship

Writing about the end of their relationship, Alexis admitted that some people might frown upon the idea of announcing their breakup on social media. She also admitted that having a public relationship was not easy for them. Describing their public split-up as ' navigating a road that doesn’t even exist', Alexis remarked that they were private people and intended to keep it that way.

Alexis Mister on break up with Jason Segel

Talking about her feelings about breaking up with her partner, Alexis confessed to feeling nothing but love and gratitude. She elaborated writing 'Gratitude to the universe for putting this man in my life the way it did and then allowing us the grace to decide that what we had, could become more'. Lastly, Alexis ended her note by saying that she will never stop loving Jason Segel.

Netizens' reaction to Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter's breakup

The love and support for the couple came pouring in as many thanked Alexis for sharing the unfortunate news with so much love and compassion. Many sent well wishes for the duo and commented about how strong their bond is even after breaking up. One fan commented about how lucky they were to have known each other in their lives.

Pic Credit: Alexis Mixter IG

Promo Pic Credit: Alexis Mixter IG

