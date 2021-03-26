Jason Statham & Guy Ritchie's 'Wrath Of Man' Takes Over 'Black Widow's' Release Date

Acclaimed director Guy Ritchie is coming up with an action thriller, Wrath of Man. It stars his frequent collaborator, Jason Statham in the lead role. The film was slated to arrive this April, but as Marvel has postponed their Black Widow movie, The Wrath of Man makers decided to push the release of their project to the vacant slot.

Guy Ritchie’s 'Wrath of Man' starring Jason Statham takes over 'Black Widow' release date

The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios have moved the release date of Black Widow to July 6, 2021. Seeing the opportunity of an open slot, MGM and Miramax decided to push their Guy Ritchie-directed action thriller Wrath of Man to the date of May 7, 2021. The movie was previous scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 23, 2021.

The filmmaker announced the news with the first poster featuring Jason Statham. He is seen wearing a three-piece suit standing with his hands joined. There are bruises on his hands and face. Guy Ritchie also revealed that the first trailer of the movie will be dropped on Monday. Check out the poster below.

According to Deadline, Wrath of Man follows a mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) who surprises his co-workers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate goal comes to light as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

The movie is speculated to be based on the 2004 French film, Cash Truck by Nicolas Boukhrief. The story is written by Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies. Ritchie, Atkinson, and Miramax’s Bill Bock are financing the project. Louise Killin, Joshua Throne, Steven Chasman, and Andrew Golov serve as executive producers.

Wrath of Man marks Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie’s fourth venture together. It started with 1998’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, the big-screen debut of Statham as actor and Ritchie as director. They then worked on Snatch and Revolver. The duo is teaming again on a fifth untitled movie, previously known as Five Eyes, produced by Miramax and STX. Ritchie and Miramax’s previous venture was the 2020 action feature The Gentlemen.

Promo Image Source: realguyritchie Twitter