Jason Statham’s 'The Bee Keeper' Expected To Begin Shooting Around September 2022

Famous for his roles in Redemption, Wild Card, Mechanic: Resurrection and more, Jason Statham is gearing up to collaborate with Miramax for the third time. His next film titled The Bee Keeper is expected to start production in September 2022 in Atlanta and London, as per a report by Deadline. Its script will be coming from Kurt Wimmer, known for movies like Salt, Law Abiding Citizen, The Recruit and Street Kings.

Jason Statham in The Bee Keeper

According to a report by Deadline, Miramax is currently looking for a director for the upcoming Jason Statham starrer. The film will be produced by Wimmer, Statham and Bill Block, the CEO of Miramax. As per Deadline, Bill Block mentioned that the film would be an ‘unconventional story’, that would have fans at the edge of their seats.

“The Bee Keeper explores universal themes with an unconventional story that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats. We’re excited to bring another iconic and irresistible film to audiences around the globe.”

Jason Statham has also starred in other Miramax films including Wrath of Man, which was released this year. The film was directed by Guy Ritchie. Statham is currently working with Ritchie on a project that will also be backed by Miramax.

Other Miramax films

He’s All That is Miramax’s most recent film starring Addison Rae in the lead role. The film is currently streaming on Netflix and was directed by Mark Waters. Mother Android starring Chloe Moretz is up next for Miramax. Jamie Lee Curtis’s Halloween Kills and The Georgetown Project starring Russell Crowe are in the pipeline for Miramax. Miramax will also produce a romantic comedy titled Silent Retreat, which will be directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, who also helmed Isn’t it Romantic.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Jason Statham was recently in the news after Rosie Huntington-Whiteley became pregnant with the duo’s second child. The model took to her Instagram account to break the news to her fans and followers. She posted a collection of pictures and captioned it ‘Taaa daahhh !! #round2’. The two already have a four-year-old-son named Jack Oscar.

Picture Credits: AP