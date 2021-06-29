Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Dating 'Ted Lasso' Co-star Keeley Hazell

Rumours of Jason Sudeikis dating Keeley Hazell have been on the news for a while. The Horrible Bosses actors recently hinted that they are in a relationship. Now, new reports suggest that the couple was spotted on a day out in New York City.

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell dating?

As per People, the sources claim that the two have been seeing each other and have been dating for a while now. The source further added that they are having fun and there is nothing serious at this point. As per the pictures shared by the publication, the two were seen spending time together in NYC as they wrapped their hands around each other while exploring. In the pictures, Jason was spotted wearing a casual blue sweater along with wine coloured pants. On the other hand, Keeley went for a white top with beige shorts and sunglasses. Take a look.

Earlier in February, a source told the publication that Jason parted ways with his longtime partner Olivia Wilde, last year. He later went on to date Keeley. It was said that the two have known each other for many years but aren't looking for anything serious.

For the unversed Keeley is a model and actor who met Jason during the filming of Horrible Bosses 2. She played the role of Chris Pine's assistant. Other than this, she can be seen in Jason's Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso where she plays the role of Bex, girlfriend of Anthony Head's character.

Talking about Jason Sudeikis, this is the first time he entered the dating scene since his split with Wilde. The two started dating in 2011 and got married in 2012. They are parents to daughter Daisy Josephine and son Otis Alexander. Since their split, according to a source, the two have opted for co-parenting routine and their children are the priority and heart of the family's relationship. On the other hand, Olivia is currently dating singer Harry Styles who she has worked with in the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling. A source revealed that Olivia is very happy with him and the two seem to be serious about the relationship.

IMAGE: Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell's Instagram

