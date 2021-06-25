Javicia Leslie Says 'Batwoman' Inspired Her To Come Out As Bisexual To Her Mother

Swim at Your Own Risk's Javicia Leslie's life has certainly changed after she took up the titular role in CW's Batwoman earlier this year. The actor who is said to have a mixed martial arts background is a self-confessed Batman fan and is amazed to be a part of the Batman family. But, how did her role as Batwoman inspire her personally? What change did it bring? Here's what she reveals.

Is Javicia Leslie bisexual?

The answer is yes, she is. In her interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Javicia spoke to the hosts regarding how her role as a Batwoman inspired her to come out as a bisexual to her mother. Batwoman played by Leslie is a part of the LGBT+ community. The actor herself is a part of the LGBT+ community in real life. Speaking about her conversation with her mother about being bisexual, Leslie said that she never felt that she "had to hide anything".

She was living her life, the only thing was that she did not have a conversation with her mother about it. So, she wanted to talk to her before the news reached her through the media. She also wanted to be an inspiration to her fans to embrace their identities. She wanted to talk to the kids about being their truest selves, and the actor can only do that if she herself is completely who she is in reality and be true to her own self.

On the other hand, Leslie is also miffed at the "double standards" when it comes to sexual orientation. She does not find it fair that people from the LGBT+ community have to "come out". She questioned, "Why can't I just exist?" Speaking about her mixed martial arts background, Leslie said that having learnt the art form, it was like "speaking the language" when the trainers taught her the fight scenes. She and the team were able to do it really quick.

More about Batwoman

Batwoman is a CW show created by Caroline Dries. It is a part of the Arrowverse that also consists of shows like Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Supergirl and Superman and Lois. Apart from Javicia Leslie, Batwoman cast also includes Wallis Day, Rachel Skarsten and Meagan Tandy, among others.

