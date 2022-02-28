Javier Bardem & Wife Penelope Cruz Nominated For Oscars In 2022, Former Calls It 'special'

Power couple Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz are seemingly enjoying the best time of their lives. The duo has been nominated for the Oscars 2022 Awards together and in a recent interaction with People, the Dune star hailed it as a 'special' occasion in the married couple's life. While Javier Bardem is nominated for the Best Actor category, on the other hand, Penelope Cruz bagged her nomination in the Best Actress section.

While making his latest appearance on the SAG Awards' red carpet, Bardem celebrated their Academy Awards nomination expressing it is very 'special' and 'unique' that the two made it on the list together. He further told the portal that the couple learned of Bardem's nomination first. Later, Penelope Cruz's news became the cherry on the cake.

Previously while speaking to Deadline, Bardem said that the duo was together waiting for the list to be out. When his nomination was announced, the actor was utterly excited. However, according to him, it wasn't a true celebration until the two heard of Cruz's nomination. He opined that it is an honour for the couple to be recognized and be appreciated for their work, "This really hit us deep in our hearts to be able to share something so beautiful and so special together," he said.

Javier Bardem made it in the Oscars list for his stint as Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's directorial, Being the Ricardos. Set in 1952, the biographical movie traces the life of the Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The film outlines how the two face personal and professional obstacles that did not only threaten their relationship but also their hit television show and career.

Speaking of Penelope Cruz, the actor bagged her nomination for essaying the lead role in Pedro Almodovar's Spanish drama, Parallel Mothers. The story of the movie is based on the lives of two single women who meet in a hospital room as they are set to give birth to their respective children. While the middle-aged woman is confident about the process, on the other hand, the adolescent mother is scared. Parallel Mothers highlights how the two bond together as they gear up to embrace motherhood together.

Image: Instagram/@penelopecruzoficial