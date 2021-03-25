Jay Leno Apologises For Decades Of Offensive & Racial Jokes Amid Rise In Hate Crimes

America has been lately seeing a big spike in crimes that are being targetted towards the Asian Americans living in the country. The issue has received renewed attention after a mass shooting took place last week in Atlants that left 8 people dead out of which 6 were Asian American women. The shooting has been followed by a campaign by the Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) and with a lot of Hollywood celebrities standing up against Asian hate crimes. Former host of The Tonight Show, Jay Leno has also apologised for the racist jokes that he has made about Asian- Americans throughout his career.

Jay Leno Apologises for Decades of Asian Jokes

According to Variety, MANAA has claimed that Jay Leno's racist jokes that suggest Korean and Chinese eat dogs or cats has been perpetuating harmful stereotypes against the community. The group has been criticising Jay Leno's jokes since 2002 and revealed on Wednesday, March 24 that they received a call in February this year from Jay.

According to a statement by MANAA, Jay Leno in his call apologised for his 'wrong' jokes and said that he thought that the jokes were harmless during the time he did it. Variety also reported that Jay claimed he was making fun of their enemy North Korea with a ring of truth added to his jokes. He further added that even though the show received complaints, the makers were of the notion, "If they can't take a joke then screw them." Jay said that even though he sided with the makers then in his heart he knew that it was wrong and that is the reason he is apologising for his actions.

Jay Leno's racist jokes

The 70-year-old comedian has been hosting The Tonight Show for more than 20 years after stepping down in 2014. However, he made offensive wisecracks in 2019 when he arrived as a guest judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. While the line was cut in the final broadcast, the MANAA union reported that he made a joke about how all canines look like food items at a Korean Restaurant after looking at a portrait of Simon Cowell with his dogs. The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the same

Jay said that his apology is genuine and shared that MANAA has been very gracious in accepting his apology and he is aware of the fact that his quips were racially wrong and offensive. The group said that the comedian's apology have resolved their past grievances with him.

