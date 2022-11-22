Jay Leno Seen In First Photo Since Sustaining Serious Burns From Gasoline Fire

The former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is headed home from the hospital ten days after he suffered "serious burns" in a gasoline fire. According to a report by People, the 72-year-old television personality was discharged from Grossman Burn Center in LA on Monday, November 21. A staff of the hospital shared a picture with Leno after he was discharged from the burn center.

The first photo of Jay Leno has been released after spending 10 days at the Grossman Burn Center. So glad he's healing! pic.twitter.com/7p6yDlCyms — Ariaa (@AriaaJaeger) November 21, 2022

Doctors share an update on Leno's treatment and recovery

In a statement released by the Grossman Burn Center, Leno's doctors revealed that the comedian was released after a 10-day stay at the facility and would receive follow-up care at their clinic for burns to his face, hands, and chest that he suffered during a fire in his garage. The statement added, "Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

Dr Peter Grossman added that he is "pleased" with Leno's progress and is certain he would make a "full recovery." As per the report, Leno's treatment involved surgical excision as well as a grafting procedure for the removal of unhealthy tissue to promote wound healing. Grossman informed that much of the thickness of Leno's skin was injured in some areas, which is why unhealthy tissues were removed.

Leno released a short statement two days after the fire accident took place. In the statement, he informed his fans that he "got some serious burns" from a gasoline fire. He further ensured he is "okay" and added, "Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Image: Twitter/@AriaaJaeger