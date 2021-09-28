Jay-Z & Kid Cudi Tease Upcoming Song In Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall' Trailer

American rapper Jay-Z has, recently, teased a new collaborative track with Kid Cudi in the latest trailer for Netflix's western film, The Harder They Fall. The rapper and the business mogul has also produced the upcoming film that also stars Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba among others.

Jay-Z collaborates with Kid Cudi for The Harder They Fall

The track rings out in the second half of the recently released trailer as Zazie Beetz aims a rifle toward the camera. As several other action-packed clips play featuring Elba, Majors, and King, fans get a glimpse at Jay-Z's verse on the song.

Netflix's upcoming flick, The Harder They Fall depicts an epic face-off between two fearless gangs of cowboys and cowgirls. The film marks Jeymes Samuel's feature directorial debut. Samuel has also co-written the script with Boaz Yakin. Along with Jay-Z, Samuel, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender also bankroll the Netflix original film.

The film is set to have its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 6. Then, it will be streaming on Netflix and in select theatres in November. Along with King, Majors, and Elba, the film also features Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, R.J. Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and Deon Cole in essential roles.

On Tuesday, Netflix took to its official Twitter handle and dropped the second trailer video. The streamer wrote 'Are you ready for The Harder They Fall starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, R.J. Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and Deon Cole? November 3.'

Are you ready for The Harder They Fall starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, R.J. Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi and Deon Cole? November 3. pic.twitter.com/rr6grb4goB — Netflix (@netflix) September 28, 2021

The official synopsis of the film reads, "When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including ‘Treacherous’ Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose."

Image: Instagram/@allthingsjayz/@kidcudi/Twitter/@netflix