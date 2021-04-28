Jay-Z Opens Up About His Legacy And Family Life Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

American singer, rapper and music producer Jay-Z in a recent interview for his upcoming Only See Great campaign with Puma opened up about his legacy and talked about his family life amid the ongoing pandemic. While Jay-Z and his wife have bestowed a legacy on their three kids - Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi, he reveals that whatever legacy they have bestowed upon them is so that they feel supported enough to embark on whatever they choose to do in their future and for their own ventures.

Jay-Z talks about his kids

While talking about his kids, Jay-Z in his interview with The Sunday Times shared that the most important thing that children need in their lives is feeling loved. He further added that he is not going to be the person who says, "Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you." In fact, he said that he has no idea what his children's future holds. They may be interested in some field other than music or sports and he said that as long as his kids feel supported and loved anything is possible.

Jay-Z says he learnt that family is your foundation amid the pandemic

Talking about his family life, the rapper told that the best lesson he learnt after spending a lot of time with his wife and kids at home during the lockdown is that family is your foundation. He said that his major priority right now is to provide a loving environment for his kids and be attentive to their dreams and ambitions. He believes that parents are guides for their children and they should not want their children to choose a profession of the parent's liking.

Jay-Z talks about his legacy

Jay-Z's wife Beyonce who is a superstar herself also contributes to the family income on a huge scale which in turn increases their family legacy. On being questioned about the same, Jay-Z said that he has no idea about the legacy that he will be leaving. The rapper who was recently nominated for his name to be included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said that he only hopes that people speak of him highly as they do with Bob Marley and all the other great musicians. He added that he is proud of overcoming his circumstances and is happy that he is able to provide an opportunity for people like him to make a name in the music industry

He signed off by comparing his career and his kid's future careers to Blackjack and said, "Whether you're $1 down or $100 million down, you've still got to do what's right — you've still got to go for it. You can't base it on money. You have to base it on the love or passion of what you're doing."

(Promo Image Courtesy: Jay-Z's Instagram)