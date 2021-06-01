Jay-Z Reveals He Didn't Learn Swimming Until His First Child Blue Ivy Carter Was Born

Jay-Z recently revealed his preparation for fatherhood in a recent interview. The hip-hop artist welcomed his first child, Blue Ivy Carter, with his wife Beyonce Knowles-Carter on January 7, 2012. During his appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted, he said that he was terrified of knowing that if Blue fell in the water he wouldn't be able to get to her.

He revealed that, before his oldest daughter's birth, he did not know how to swim. He couldn't fathom the thought of not being able to get to his daughter if she fell in the water, so he decided to learn how to swim. He said that was the beginning of their relationship.

Jay-Z and Beyonce's child Blue Ivy Carter turned nine years old this year. The artists revealed how his daughter reacted when she heard the news of him being a part of the Hall Of Fame. He was taking Blue to school when he revealed the news to her. He said that Blue Ivy was not impressed with the announcement. He asked the little girl to give him a kiss after hearing the announcement and received a "Bye dad", instead.

Jay-Z and Beyonce's children

The two pop sensations have three children together. After collaborating on several albums together, Jay-Z and Beyonce got married in a private ceremony on April 4, 2008. They welcomed their first child on January 7, 2012, and their twins, Rumi and Sir in 2017. Jay-Z's daughter Blue debuted in one of the couple's songs on January 9, 2012, two days after her birth when her cries were recorded and introduced to the world in their song Glory. Through the song, she became the youngest person to appear on the Billboard chart.

Recently, Jay-Z has been opening up more about his family. In an interview with The Sunday Times, he spoke about his children's futures and how he wanted them to feel supported. He told the interviewer that feeling loved and supported was one of the most important things for children. He wanted his kids to know that he would support and love them in their decisions whether they did not want to follow in their parent's footsteps and join the music industry or consider sports as their career.

