Jean-Marc Vallee Passes Away: PM Justin Trudeau & Hollywood Celebs Pen Heartfelt Tributes

Acclaimed director Jean-Marc Vallee passed away on Sunday. The Canadian filmmaker's untimely demise left the celebrities of Hollywood deeply saddened. They paid tributes to him and highlighted his filmmaking legacy.

Among those to pay respects was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Many of those who paid tributes were people who had worked with him in the past. This included Resse Withherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey and others, who penned emotional words and lengthy notes.

Tributes pour in for Jean-Marc Vallee; Justin Trudeau, Resse Witherspoon post messages

Justin Trudeau tweeted that Vallee's passion for filmmaking and storytelling and his talent were 'unmatched'. The leader added that the director had left a mark in Quebec in Canada, and also across the world. He extended his condolences to Vallee's loved ones as they mourned his untimely demise.

Jean-Marc Vallée’s passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched - so too was his talent. Through his work and with his art, he left a mark in Quebec, across Canada, and around the world. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans as they mourn his sudden passing. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 27, 2021

Nicole Kidman, who was directed by Vallee in Big Little Lies, was 'shattered' by the news and wrote that it was 'hard to imagine' that someone as 'vital, energetic and present' as Jean-Marc had gone. Not only acknowledging his contribution to some of the 'most rewarding professional expreriences' of her career, but she also added that his friendship, love, and kindness was an 'ínspiring force' she will carry with her. She dropped heartwarming pictures from their work together, and fun-filled moments and added that he was the centre of her universe and she could not 'overstate his significance.'

The actor said she'd cherish the nights filming above the 'crashing waves of Big Sur' and it couldn't get better than that. 'Forever Jean-Marc' she wrote, adding that she was 'forever grateful' for the time she had spent with the 'extraordinary human.'

Another star from Big Little Lies, Shailene Woodley penned a lengthy note with pictures of the time she visited him and shared how he tried to fix a black-and-white TV and prepared food for her. She called him a 'mad man genius', 'emotional creature' and highlighted how he celebrated women, always took out time for her and was a 'gift' for her.

Reese Witherspoon, who was directed by him in Wild, dropped pictures with him as they shot in the past. She said that she will always remember him and loved him.

Another Wild star Laura Dern called him 'Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee.' She was heartbroken as she wrote that the world had lost one of the 'great and purest artists and dreamers.' and their 'beloved friend.'

Matthew McConaughey, who had starred in one of Vallee's most acclaimed films Dallas Buyers Club shared a black-and-white photo with Vallee. He said that with a 'gentle heart and heart' the latter was a 'true receiver.' He added that the late filmmaker didn't romanticise life as much as he saw life as romantic, be it the 'struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper' and that love stories were everywhere in his eye.

'How must I forget these lonesome tears in my eyes," was the message from Dune director Denis Villeneuve.

Jean-Marc Vallee passed away at his home in Berthier-sur-Mer, Quebec. No cause of death was mentioned by his producing partner Nathan Ross.

Jean-Marc Vallee was known for his films like the debut, a thriller Black List, C.R.A.Z.Y, and The Young Victoria, which was nominated in three Oscar categories. Dallas Buyers Club, which was also nominated for the Oscars, and Wild, were critically acclaimed. He also ventured into TV, winning an Emmy for Big Little Lies and also directed Sharp Objects.