Jean Smart Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star In Emotional Ceremony; Pics Inside

Jean Smart, known for her roles in some popular films including Sweet Home Alabama, A Simple Favor, Bringing Down the House became one of the latest actors to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The prestigious ceremony was an emotional one, and several pictures from the event surfaced online. Fans and followers have now taken to social media to congratulate the legendary actor for her accomplishment in her career.

Jean Smart Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The iconic actor arrived at the ceremony in an elegant black and white gingham balloon dress. She accessorised it with a black belt and simple earrings. Smart's dear friend and popular actor Joe Mantegna was also in attendance at the ceremony and he had a lot to say about the woman very few people see behind the camera. He then got emotional as she mentioned Smart's late husband, Richard Gilliland passed away in 2021. The duo was married for 34 years, according to the Daily Mail and the actor got teary-eyed at the mention of his name. Mantegna was reportedly the best man at the couple's wedding and shared a strong friendship with them.

Congratulations to Jean Smart on receiving her well deserved Hollywood Walk of Fame star! #walkoffame #Hacks #HBO 📷@imagerybyoscar/HCOC pic.twitter.com/GsgDvkEM9L — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) April 26, 2022

Happy Jean Smart Day everyone!! 💓 pic.twitter.com/ftnPURZbWZ — Daily Jean Smart (@DailyJeanSmart) April 25, 2022

According to the outlet, the ceremony was also meant to have Linda Bloodworth-Thomason in attendance, but she was unable to attend. However, she sent a message, which was read aloud by Joe Mantegna. According to Daily Mail, her note to the actor on her special day read, "This shameless scene-stealer, this genius for hire and five-alarm thespian fire, this one in a million chameleon who can make ordinary seem normal and bring greatness down to human size as she soars like a glorious meteorite into the firmament of Hollywood's most legendary stars, shine on, sweet Jean, shine on"

Find someone who looks at you the way Hannah Einbinder looks at Jean Smart pic.twitter.com/d5lMmoSJkJ — nina (@streepsoul) April 25, 2022

Jean Smart's Hacks co-star Hannah Einbinder speaks at event

Hannah Einbinder, who was Smart's co-star in the popular 2021 series Hacks also spoke at the event and added a hint of humour to her speech. She mentioned Jean Smart could have asked any of her co-stars from her 'illustrious career' to speak at the event but asked her to do the honours. The ceremony also saw the actor's sons Connor and Forrest in attendance, as they supported and cheered their mom on.

Image: Twitter/@wofstargirl