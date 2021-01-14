Jeff Bridges Gives Health Update, Says His Tumour Has 'drastically Shrunk'

Jeff Bridges has revealed that the tumour which led to his positive Lymphoma Diagnosis has "Drastically Shrunk", in his latest post on his website, JeffBridges.com. The blog post that includes the latest jeff Bridges' health update has the Iron Man star talking about a new protocol that he has been following in order to shrink the tumour. As per the very same blog post, the new protocol is working wonders for him as Bridges can be seen writing that the tumour has shrunk drastically, which is a very positive piece of development amid Jeff Bridges's cancer battle.

About Jeff Bridges' Lymphoma diagnosis:

Jeff Bridges made his unfortunate diagnosis official around two months ago through his various social media handles. The veteran actor was seen quoting his very own character from The Big Lebowski at the start of his announcement. Bridges then went on to express his gratitude for the fact that he has a team who is looking after him day in and day out and the prognosis is looking promising. The Instagram image through which the veteran actor made the announcement in question can be found below:

Since then, the actor himself has been giving health updates through his website. At one point, he took to Instagram to share a picture of him attached to a piece of hospital equipment. Through the post, that can be found below, the actor can be seen expressing his immense gratitude towards those who showed their love and appreciation for the actor upon the revelation of Jeff Bridges' Lymphoma Diagnosis.

Jeff Bridges filmography:

On the work front, Bridges was last seen 2017's The Last Living Boy In New York, an Amazon Prime Original film, for which he acted as an executive producer as well. Additionally, he was also seen as Champagne or "Champ" in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Most recently, he was seen as Duane Steinbrink on Only The Brave and as a priest on Chris Hemsworth's Bad Times At the El Royale.

