Jeff Daniels' Room From Golden Globes 2021 Becomes Meme Material For Netizens; Watch

Memorable moments from major events have become meme material several times in the past, and Golden Globes 2021 has brought yet another meme material for netizens in the form of Jeff Daniels. The veteran actor had made a brief virtual appearance during the event while being seated in a room that had many doors. The image has rapidly gone viral and is already being used as a meme by many netizens. The viral moment is being used as a reference by them to make funny jibes about relatable situations.

Jeff Daniels’ room becomes meme material for netizens

Golden Globes 2021 only had the hosts and a limited audience present in person, due to the given guidelines in wake of the ongoing pandemic. The actors who were nominated and won the awards had joined the event virtually, and among them was Jeff Daniels, who was nominated for The Comey Rule. While the actor was shown live on screen, fans noticed an unusual number of doors in Jeff Daniels’ room. The picture took no time to be used as meme material by netizens, and the picture soon becomes on of the trending memes on social media.

Jeff Daniels, beaming in from the room where he stores all his doors pic.twitter.com/eedbV2VIeO — Eric Harvey (@ericdharvey) March 1, 2021

Gotta respect Jeff Daniels showing the appropriate level of indifference for an online awards show pic.twitter.com/huNHoJa1Pq — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 1, 2021

Absolutely love that every celeb has a super fancy virtual setup and Michigan’s @Jeff_Daniels looks like he’s in a spare bedroom in Chelsea. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/u6fFTH9Gxm — Ken Haddad (@KenHaddad) March 1, 2021

Some memes said that the actor was attending the event virtually from his room where he “stores” all the doors. Another meme joked about how the actor looked like he was appearing from a spare bedroom, while the rest of the celebrities were seen sitting in fancy rooms of their house. One of the memes used his picture while saying that true talent is not measured by how many awards are won, but “how many doors you have in the guest bedroom”. They also talked about how relatable the image of him sitting in the room is.

You have to appreciate Jeff Daniels and his “Dad just Zooming in the spare room” vibe. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/p7zSGONt6s — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) March 1, 2021

I bet Jeff Daniels didn’t even tell his wife that he’s nominated.



“Where you going?”



“Gotta Zoom meeting for work real quick be back in ten” pic.twitter.com/GyYj92mzzA — Nate Adams 🔜 #SXSW21 (@TheOnlyCritic) March 1, 2021

A real actor like Jeff Daniels knows that true talent isn't measured by how many awards you win- it is measure by how many doors you have in your guest bedroom. pic.twitter.com/NTg7MVvCzG — Jake Ellenbogen (@JakeEllenbogen) March 1, 2021

Jeff Daniels sitting in a small, very casual bedroom on zoom during the Golden Globes is the most relatable thing I’ve ever seen. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Hk9OU9uE3H — Neil Haskell (@NeilHaskell) March 1, 2021

Jeff Daniels is regarded as one of the top actors in Hollywood, having given a number of memorable performances in his professional career. Some of his most popular movies include Dumb and Dumber and its sequel, The Martian, Paper Man and others. He has also appeared in a number of popular television shows such as Saturday Night Live, Hawaii Five-O and more.

