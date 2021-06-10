Jeffree Star Denies Romantic Relationship With Kanye West, Calls These Rumours 'hilarious'

YouTube makeup mogul Jeffree Star had found himself being pulled into speculations of Kanye West’s infidelity amidst the divorce rumours about the rapper and Kim Kardashian, earlier this year. In a recent interview, Star confirmed that there was indeed nothing going on between him and West. While Jeffree Star denied all the rumours, he did not budge from his earlier comment about liking tall men and even stated that he thought Kanye had great music.

Jeffree Star clears the air about his rumoured affair with Kanye West

Jeffree, who has been found to be involved in feuds and be surrounded by drama time and again, recently cleared up the air about Kanye West’s cheating speculations revolving around him. Opening up about the link-up, Star in his chat with E! News shared that it was a crazy coincidence how he lived only two miles away from Kanye, in Hidden Hills, California. Further, he added that he loved Wyoming too and was aware of West’s visits to the state.

More about the Jeffree Star and Kanye West rumours

Jeffree Star revealed that he thought the rumours were hilarious. He added that he did not have any clue that a girl made them up on TikTok. It was a ‘shocker’ to him. However, the YouTuber did proceed to confirm that he truly liked tall men. Additionally, Star mentioned in the interview that while he found Kanye West’s music to be amazing the rapper was absolutely not ‘for him.’

Kanye West's new GF is Irina Shayk?

Kanye West, who recently celebrated his 44th birthday, sparked new rumours of a romance with supermodel Irina Shayk recently. This new romantic development began surfacing on the internet as the duo headed to France for the Jesus Is King singer’s birthday earlier this month. According to People, a source revealed that while Kanye West and Irina Shayk are not officially dating, both of them have shown an interest in each other.

Kim Kardashian, who is now the rapper’s ex-wife, reportedly does not mind his newly found romance. According to an E! News report, the 40-year old Kardashian has heard about Kanye West and Irina Shayk seeing each other. But she is okay with it if it does not have any negative impacts on their four children.

Image: Jeffree Star Instagram and Shutterstock

