Jeffree Star Severely Injured In Car Accident With Friend In Wyoming

Jeffree Star, a famous and controversial YouTube star and makeup mogul was hospitalised on Friday after he and a friend were involved in a car accident in Wyoming. The tweet as per the makeup creator’s official account read, “A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice,”. The tweet from @JeffreeStar further said. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive.”\

Jeffree Star's accident in Wyoming

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice ðŸ’” We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

According to K2 Radio, the Wyoming Highway Patrol speaking about Jeffree Star's car accident stated Star's vehicle was travelling northbound on Hat Six Road in Natrona County when it overturned. Star is being handled at Wyoming Medical Center right now. He was in the car alongside his friend Daniel Lucas, who was also in the hospital getting treated.

In an update six hours later, Star said on Twitter, “This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still. I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine. My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery.”

About Lucas, he wrote, “Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us.”

Last year, Star, a resident of Orange County, California, purchased a 70-acre ranch in Casper, Wyoming. He reportedly has 16.5 million YouTube subscribers, 13.6 million Instagram followers, and 6.9 million Twitter followers. His description on Twitter reads, "Currently in Wyoming writing my autobiography". He also owns and operates Jeffree Star Cosmetics, a makeup brand he created in 2014. The digital celebrity, named Jeffrey Lynn Steininger, rose to prominence on the early social network Myspace and has since been involved in a slew of public scandals, including feuds with ex-celebrity friends Kat Von D, Kim Kardashian, James Charles, Tati Westbrook, and Trisha Paytas.