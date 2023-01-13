Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Mother Slams Evan Peters’ Golden Globe Win; 'sick People Thrive..'

Evan Peters played the serial killer in ‘Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ and won the Golden Globe award for the same in the 'Best Actor in a Limited Series' category on Wednesday.

The show, which is based on the real-life murders done by Jeffrey, has been in the headlines since its release as the family members of multiple victims came forward to express their disappointment over sufferers' trauma being exploited for the streaming service’s profit.

Now, the mother of one of Jeffrey's victims has criticized the Golden Globes for praising Evan for his portrayal of a serial killer who neglected to pay honour to any of the victims in his speech.

Shirley Hughes, the mother of Tony Hughes, spoke to TMZ and said "There's a lot of sick people around the world. People winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going and this makes sick people thrive on the fame."

In 1991, Dahmer murdered Shirley's son, a deaf man who was just 31 years old. One of the series episodes titled ‘Silenced’ focused on Tony's tale and how he first met Dahmer in a pub before being persuaded to return to his Milwaukee apartment.

Ryan Murphy, creator of the show, and Evan Peters have stated that 'Dahmer' made an effort to centre its narrative on the anguish experienced by the victims and their families. However, the show came under fire when the victims’ relatives revealed they were not consulted by the show as the events it portrays are public record.

The streaming service’s audience spent 962.4 million hours watching Dahmer last year after its September premiere. It was the third most popular series on the platform, following Stranger Things and Wednesday.