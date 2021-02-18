Jemima Goldsmith Shares Pics With Shabana Azmi, Sajal Ali From The Sets Of Her New Film

Jemima Goldsmith took to her Twitter account on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, to share her excitement about working with Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali. The producer is working with the two actors on Shekhar Kapur's next directorial, the British romantic comedy What’s Love Got to Do With It. Read along to know what the producer has to say about them and about the movie.

Jemima Goldsmith is excited to work with Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali

I get to work with these South Asian screen legends Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali ... @Iamsajalali @AzmiShabana pic.twitter.com/QXdGUK5Tbi — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) February 17, 2021

Film and TV producer Jemima Goldsmith shared pictures from the sets of What’s Love Got to Do With It featuring Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali. Goldsmith is elated to be working with the south Asian stars and expressed the same in her tweet. She wrote, “I get to work with these South Asian screen legends Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali” and tagged both the actors.

The film is a British rom-com directed by Shekhar Kapur, who returns to helm a project after a 13 year-long hiatus. The last films he directed were the Cate Blanchett starrer Elizabeth: The Golden Age back in 2007; and the 2008 anthology film New York, I Love You. What’s Love Got to Do With It’s cast includes Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon and Asim Chaudhry apart from Azmi and Ali.

Jemima is the writer and also the co-producer for the project, and the movie marks her writing debut. Prior to this, she produced Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story as well as the HBO documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed. What’s Love Got to Do With It is said to be a romantic comedy, with the themes of love and marriage in a cross-culture setting, based in the UK and South Asia.

The movie will be co-produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jemima Khan and Nicky Kentish under the banners Working Title Films and Instinct Productions. The movie was announced back in November 2020 and its principal photography kicked off in December of 2020. Lily James, Emma Thompson and Shazad Latif were the first to join the cast, while Rob Brydon, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Ali and Asim Chaudhry came on board the project last month in January 2021.

