Jenna Dewan To Return As Lucy Lane For Season 2 Of 'Superman & Lois': Reports

Jenna Dewan will be seen reprising her role as the Supergirl character Lucy Lane for the upcoming instalment of CW's Superman & Lois. Dewan marked her debut as Lois Lane's 'smart and driven' younger sister in 2015. Developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti, the show also stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane among others.

According to Deadline, the news of Jenna Dewan's return to Superman & Lois comes after Melissa Benoist starrer Supergirl marks an end after running for six seasons. Jenna can be seen as an unnerving and resolute woman, who has a 'chip on her shoulder' coming from unresolved childhood trauma. The show was renewed for a second season in March 2021 and will mark its premiere sometime in early 2022.

Jenna Dewan to reprise her role in Superman & Lois season 2

Based on the DC Comics characters Superman and Lois Lane, its plot revolves around the duo returning back to Smallville with their sons. They are further joined by Lana Lang, her husband and their daughter Sarah. Their life topples upside down with the entry of The Stranger coupled with Morgan Edge's secret experiments.

Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the show also has Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns and David Madden on board as executive producers. Todd Helbing has written the first episode, while Lee Toland Krieger has directed and produced it. The show comes as a collaboration between Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros.Television.

Meanwhile, Dewan is currently seen on ABC’s The Rookie. The American police drama follows the story of a man named John Nolan, who becomes the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department. It also stars s Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Mercedes Mason, Melissa O'Neil among others in pivotal roles. She will also be seen as a panellist on CBS' Come Dance with Me, which is set to premiere sometime in the first half of 2022.

Dewan is well known for her roles in projects like Soundtrack, The Resident, American Horror Story, The Playboy Club and Step Up.

