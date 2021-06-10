Jenna Fischer Appreciates John Krasinski's Movie, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over The Two

A Quiet Place Part II is a 2021 horror film written, co-produced, and directed by John Krasinski. The movie stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou whereas John returns from the first film in a flashback sequence. Recently, John’s The Office co-star, Jenna Fischer took to Twitter and appreciated his film and in response, John said that Jenna is “the absolute best!”

Jenna Fischer appreciates John Krasinski's movie

Taking to Twitter, Jenna Fischer wrote, “The message that plays before the movie was so personal and warm. The whole movie was amazing but man you kicked it off right! A triumph! Loved it! @johnkrasinski.” Responding to her comment, John Krasinski wrote, “Aw man. You are, as always... the absolute best! Thank you @jennafischer.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Jim and Pam from The Office played by John and Jenna, respectively. A fan wrote, “I LOVE U BOTH SM !!!”, another said, “MY FAVORITE FRIENDS.” Many other dropped comments such as, “awwwwww love u guys so much”, “i love you both”, “JIM AND PAAAAMMMMMMM”, “My Jim & Pam.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Aw man. You are, as always... the absolute best! Thank you @jennafischer https://t.co/CW4mxp0SGj — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) June 9, 2021

so so beautiful seeing how close you guys are 💞💞💞 — talia (@talia06012863) June 9, 2021

I LOVE U BOTH SM !!! pic.twitter.com/sfrZH2pb1i — anne (@grandemackay) June 9, 2021

I LOVE YOU GUYS, SO MUCH — valen ❁ (@vsxwar_) June 9, 2021

MY FAVORITE FRIENDS😭😭😭😭❤️ — alex (from pam❣️) (@bumblebeesly) June 9, 2021

awwwwww love u guys so much 🥺🥺🥺 — isa 💫 (@sweetdisastrr) June 9, 2021

My Jim & Pam 🥺❤ — a.💙🇮🇳 (@kaanch_) June 9, 2021

Wholesome content on Twitter?! Is this even possible 😂 — Jay LUFC 🤯 Playing: Mass Effect LE🎮💛💙 (@GrumpyDad182) June 10, 2021

More about A Quiet Place Part II

A Quiet Place Part II is a sequel to the 2018 film named A Quite Place, both follow the story of a family who is forced to navigate and survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind aliens with an acute sense of hearing. The movie was supposed to release in 2020 but the release delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the film was theatrically released in the United States on May 28, 2021. The movie received positive reviews from critics and has an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10. Check out the A Quiet Place Part II trailer below.

More about The Office

The Office is a sitcom television series that depicts the everyday work lives of office employees in the Pennsylvania, branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company which is fictional. It aired in 2005 and went up to nine seasons in total. John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer were a part of the main cast and played the love interest of each other. Fans loved the chemistry of Jim and Pam from The Office.

(IMAGE: JOHN KRASINSKI, JENNA FISCHER'S INSTAGRAM)

