American author Jennette McCurdy wants her ex-co-star Ariana Grande to read her new memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died. As evident from the strong title, the artiste mentioned in her memoir that she is genuinely 'glad' as she would still be trapped if her mother would have been alive, and be dependant on her mom for every important decision in her life.

As per Entertainment Tonight, Jennette McCurdy opened up about her bad experiences while working on Sam and Cat with Ariana Grande, adding that she was envious of the latter. The actor-author wrote in her memoir that she used to be angry with the Positions crooner when she “regularly” missed filming “to go sing at award shows, record new songs, and do press for her upcoming album”.

'I’m pissed at Ariana Grande': Jennette McCurdy

She wrote, "The week where I was told Ariana would not be here at all, and that they would write around her absence this episode by having her character be locked in a box. Are you? Kidding me. So I have to turn down movies while Ariana’s off whistle-toning at the Billboard Music Awards? F***. This." She went on to state,

"This is what it is. Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box. I’m p****d about it. And I’m p****d at her. Jealous of her." McCurdy further added that the American singer is currently at the stage in her career where she is popping up on every 30 Under 30 list that exists, adding, "and I’m at the stage in my career where my team is excited that I’m the new face of Rebecca Bonbon, a tween clothing line featuring a cat with her tongue sticking out."

"And I frequently make the mistake of comparing my career to Ariana’s. I can’t help it. I’m constantly in the same environment as her, and she doesn’t exactly try to hide her successes", she noted.

I’m Glad My Mom Died is available for purchase and the memoir has already topped the Amazon bestseller list. McCurdy has made several shocking revelations in the memoir including how it was working with the Television channel Nickelodeon. She even claimed that the studio offered her $300,000 in hush money to stay quiet on the alleged abuse she dealt with behind the scenes.