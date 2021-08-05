Jennifer Aniston Condemns Media Scrutinization Of Britney Spears, Calls It 'heartbreaking'

Jennifer Aniston recently condemned the excessive media scrutiny faced by Britney Spears and other female artists who rose to fame in the 1990s. The actor opened up how the media, back in the '90s, scrutinized young teen stars like Britney Spears and profited off of them. Aniston also added that she was thankful that she escaped the wrath of the media.

Jennifer Aniston says 90's media capitalized on young stars

Jennifer Aniston while talking to InStyle, spoke about how the media was not kind to all women artists in the 90s and especially cited examples of how the Mickey Mouse Club stars and Britney Spears were treated. She said that the media was feeding on young, impressionable girls and capitalized off them which eventually cost them their sanity and that was so heartbreaking. Aniston added that she was grateful for her 'strict mother' because she escaped the wrath of media due to her upbringing.

She also spoke about how then teen star Britney Spears was preyed upon by the media. She said "I think that [Spears’s] group of girls as teens didn’t have any kind of ‘Who am I?’ They were being defined by this outside source." Aniston rose to international fame for her role as Rachel Green on the television sitcom Friends (1994–2004), for which she earned Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston recently took to her Instagram to share the trailer of season two of her television drama series The Morning Show. The series also stars Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in the lead role. The series is inspired by Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. Aniston plays the role of Alex Levy an anchor on a popular breakfast news program. Jennifer received praises for her performance in the show and won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Television Series Drama and Best Television Series – Drama as the series' producer.

