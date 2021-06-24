Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow Open Up About Their Experiences With SNL

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox were the leading ladies of the 1994 iconic sitcom, FRIENDS. They recently made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. The trio opened up about their Saturday Night Live experiences and shared their thoughts about it as well. Interestingly, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox had hosted the SNL while they were still a part of FRIENDS.

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox on The Howard Stern Show

According to a report by People, Jennifer Aniston was given an opportunity to audition for SNL but she turned it down. Recalling her thought process behind the decision, Jennifer said that she was an ‘ignorant kid’ at that point in time. She went on to say that she was of the assumption that women are not treated ‘well’ on SNL. She also said that she did not want to be the ‘gall’ that she had been then.

Lisa Kudrow agreed with Aniston and said that the latter knew the ‘work situation’ she was signing up for. She also said that Jennifer was right about her decision. Talking about her own SNL experience, Lisa said that even though she had auditioned for the show, she did not think they were ‘seriously’ looking at her. Instead of Lisa, the actor and comedian, Julia Sweeney was chosen. About this, Kudrow said that she thought that people at SNL might have chosen to look at her only because of Julia. Lisa further said that Laraine Newman was the one who said that they should look at her, too.

Reminiscing her own SNL experience, Courteney Cox said that she was not too ‘confident’ when she was on SNL. Cox also said that she was too young at that point in time. She also added that she would love to do it now but no one is ‘asking’ her to. Courtney also showered praise on Aniston. She said that she looks up to her and always knows what she wants.

Friends reunion

The FRIENDS cast reunited 17 years after the show ended. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer came on the sets of their show and took a trip down the memory lane. They got emotional as well over the immense love they received even after the show has wrapped up.

Image: JENNIFER ANISTON, LISA KUDROW and COURTENEY COX'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.