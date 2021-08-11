Jennifer Aniston-David Schwimmer Dating Rumours To Thor's B'day | Today's Hollywood Recap

David Schwimmer's Team Responds To Rumours About Him Dating Jennifer Aniston

The Friends: The Reunion saw actors Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer make a candid confession about having a crush on each other while filming the sitcom. Recently, rumours about the duo dating each other off-screen surfaced, thereby sending a wave of happiness across the fandom. However, their happiness was short-lived as, as per a report by the Huffington Post, Schwimmer’s representative denied the reports of the duo dating and called them false.

Emmy Awards 2021 To Be Held At Los Angeles Live's Event Deck In An Outdoor Setting

After last year's Emmy Awards happening virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will be held in person. However, the time it will not be held is not in the Microsoft Theater, where it usually takes place. The Television Academy announced on Tuesday that it will resort to an 'indoor/outdoor' model held at L.A. Live's Event Deck. The academy stated that the decision has been taken as it will provide opportunities for 'socially distanced audience seating.' The statement comes ahead of the much-awaited television awards which air next month on September 19. In an earlier announcement, the academy had also stated how only a limited number of people will grace the red carpet.

Chris Hemsworth's Birthday: Here's How 'Deadpool' Ryan Reynolds Wished 'Thor' On 38th Bday

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his 38th birthday today with friends and family of the Thor megastar flocking his Instagram to pay tribute to him. Many were sharing hilarious, rib-tickling photos of the good-humoured star, including the very famous in house prankster Ryan Reynolds. Taking to his Instagram, the Deadpool star, who can be seen engaging in constant funny banters with various celebrities, including wife Blake Lively, uploaded Chris' photo, wherein the actor can be seen piled up, holding a rabbit, a reptile with birds flocking on his cap. The actor looks out in a confused gaze as he is clung to by what appears to be one of his children.

Rachel Brosnahan To Star In Walter Hill's Upcoming Western 'Dead For A Dollar'

The star of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel series, Rachel Brosnahan will be joining the cast of Walter Hill’s upcoming film Dead for a Dollar. The Emmy and Golden Globe award winner, Brosnahan will join the Oscar winner Christoph Waltz and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, as per Deadline reports. Apart from helming the movie, Walter will also be writing the project.

