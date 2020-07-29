Jennifer Aniston Gives Fans A Peek Into Sandra Bullock's Birthday Gathering, Take A Look

Actor Jennifer Aniston just gave her fans an insight into Sandra Bullock's social distance birthday party. Sandra Bullock turned 56 years old this year and everyone at her small gathering could be seen wearing masks and sitting separately. Take a look at Jennifer's snap and how fans wished Sandra on her birthday.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston joins 'Women Supporting Women' challenge, thanks all women in her life

Actor Sandra Bullock recently celebrated on her birthday on July 26. Jennifer Aniston was present at the gathering with a few other celebs, who were Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. She also uploaded a picture of the group on her Instagram story. Take a look:

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston lends helping hand in search for Orlando Bloom’s missing dog Mighty

sandra bullock celebrating her birthday with jennifer aniston, sarah paulson and holland taylor! pic.twitter.com/nYUwg3RYg8 — best of sandra bullock (@bestofbullock) July 27, 2020

Fans wish Sandra

Also Read | Katy Perry refutes 'wild and fun' rumour of Jennifer Aniston being godmother of her baby

Many fans have since come online to wish Sandra Bullocks on her birthday. One fan wrote -today is birthday of Sandra Bullock HAPPY BIRTHDAY PATROA and another fan wrote - Happy Birthday to the funny and beautiful Sandra Bullock who turns 56 today. Take a look at all the tweets:

Also Read | Unseen Pic of the Day: 'FRIENDS' fame Jennifer Aniston's 'then' & 'now' pic is unmissable

today is birthday of Sandra Bullock



HAPPY BIRTHDAY PATROA pic.twitter.com/1xRKpF8HkW — Best of Sarah Paulson (@allforpaulson) July 26, 2020

i’ll be inactive tomorrow, so happy birthday to my best girl, sandra bullock. i have no words to describe how much i love you. thank you for making me happy and being one of the best idols. i wish you all the best things in the world. i love you with all my heart 💗 pic.twitter.com/uxGygYrff4 — 𝚛𝚊𝚒 (@spacejolie) July 25, 2020

Happy Birthday to the funny and beautiful Sandra Bullock who turns 56 today. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/yJm5GzNHBT — Groovy History (@GroovyHistory) July 26, 2020

happy birthday, to jennifer aniston’s “mama” sandra bullock! pic.twitter.com/hIPhEg8D2S — nicole (@anistonily) July 26, 2020

Sandra Bullock is a famous American-German actor, she was born on July 26, 1964, in Arlington, Virginia. As per reports, she was once the highest-paid actor in the world in 2010 and 2014. Sandra was also chosen as People's Most Beautiful Woman in 2010. She made her debut in the film Hangmen (1987) but started to gain recognition for her work following Speed (1994). She later appeared in very successful movies like While You Were Sleeping (1995), Hope Floats (1998), The Net (1995), A Time to Kill (1996), Miss Congeniality (2000), Two Weeks Notice (2002), The Proposal (2009), The Heat (2013), and Ocean's 8 (2018), to name a few.

On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston is also a very popular and prominent actor in Hollywood. She rose to fame for playing the role of Rachel in FRIENDS, a popular sitcom. Her first major role came in the 1993 horror-comedy Leprechaun which was very successful. She later went on to many movies like Bruce Almighty (2003), The Break-Up (2006), Marley & Me (2008), Just Go with It (2011), Horrible Bosses (2011), and We're the Millers (2013), to name a few.

Promo Pic Credit: Tonight Show's Youtube & Jennifer Aniston's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.