Jennifer Aniston Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Her FRIENDS Co-star Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox’s friendship is one of the most iconic in Hollywood. From being reel-life friends in the 1990s sitcom FRIENDS to being real-life best friends for more than 20 years, the actresses have always been each other’s support system. On the occasion of Courteney’s birthday, Jennifer took to her Instagram to share unseen pictures of them.

Jennifer Aniston calls Courteney Cox the ‘most generous of humans’

The actress shared a series of photos and videos to wish Courteney Cox on her birthday. Along with the pictures, she also penned a note. She mentioned that the birthday girl has the ‘biggest heart’.

(Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have been best friends for more than a decade. | Image: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)

Along with the photos, Jennifer also shared videos of the actresses from their show Friends. She also mentioned that Courteney is one of the most ‘incredible’ people. She also shared some unseen, candid pictures of them.

Jennifer Aniston turns cheerleader for Courteney Cox

The actresses have always believed in putting their friendship first and showing support for each other publicly. Most recently, Aniston along with Lisa Kudrow joined Cox as she received a star at the Hollywood Star of Fame. The trio reunited for Cox’s bug day and both Aniston and Lisa gave a speech to introduce their friend.

(Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow at the Hollywood Hall of Fame. | Image: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)

Jennifer and Courteney are best known for their characters as Rachel and Monica from the show FRIENDS. Though the show ran from 1994-2004, it holds relevance to date. The actresses are still known for their characters in the series, despite having starred in several films thereafter.