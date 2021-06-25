Jennifer Aniston Imagines A Quarantine Friends' Episode; Says Phoebe Would've Broken Rules

Jennifer Aniston recently created a buzz on the internet when she revealed how she dreamt about a Friends episode where all the cast members were stuck during the quarantine. She even stated what each character would be doing while stuck together in the apartment and also revealed the name of the character who wouldn’t stay inside and would break all the rules.

Jennifer Aniston imagines a Friends quarantine episode

In a recent interaction with Today.com, Jennifer Aniston went candid over how the Friends cast would look like if they were stuck during the quarantine period. She stated how the Friends cast including Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Ross (David Schwimmer), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and Chandler (Matthew Perry) would be spending their quarantine together in Monica’s apartment. She further stated how the boys would have decided to play the ball game together and recalled one of the Friends episodes where they all played the ball game in one of the episodes of Season five titled The One With The Ball.

Jennifer Aniston also revealed how all the characters would be strict about staying inside and added how Phoebe would be the only one breaking the quarantine rules as she is a free spirit. She also stated how Phoebe would be among the hospital workers. Jennifer Aniston further imaged the quarantine episode with the Friends cast hanging out in each other’s pods and stated how they would have four locations ( Ross’ apartment, Phoebe’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s and Monica and Rachel’s apartment) so that they would go crazy. As the entire cast loved having coffee at Central Perk, she also stated how they would probably make coffee runs and each one of them would’ve shared the duty.

Speaking about her experience working in the iconic show, the actor also stated how it was the greatest time of her life. She also stated how she had so many gorgeous times in her life but this was a specific experience as an act creatively (and) how it affected all of their careers. She even revealed how they didn’t have any idea of the impact it had on the world what they were doing inside the walls of stage 24.

IMAGE: JENNIFER ANISTON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.