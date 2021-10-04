Jennifer Aniston On Texas Abortion Law; James Gunn’s DCEU Project| H'wood Recap For Oct 4

Jennifer Aniston On New Texas Abortion Law: 'No Uterus, No Opinion'

As women across the US are currently rallying to call out the new Texas law on abortion, Jennifer Aniston has also extended her support for reproductive rights via her social media handle. Aniston, who played the role of Rachel Green in the iconic 90s sitcom show, FRIENDS, took to her official Instagram handle and posted an important quote from the show. Read More.

'Blurred Lines': Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Robin Thicke Of Groping Her On Set

Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly accused Robin Thicke of touching her inappropriately in her upcoming debut book, My Body. The actor and model recounts an incident from the sets of Blurred Lines, Thicke's 2013 single, whose music video featured Ratajkowski. People reported that Ratajkowski initially enjoyed working on the sets of the music video, but things took a turn for the worse when she found herself alone on set with Thicke. Read More.

Andrew Garfield Is Featured In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'? VFX Video Claims Leak Is Real

Considered to be one of the biggest films of the year, Marvel's upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home has been surrounded by numerous rumours ever since the film was announced. British actor Tom Holland has also managed to remain tight-lipped about the film, something he famously struggled to do with his previous films. Post the trailer release in August, various theories and speculations have surfaced on the internet by Marvel fanatics. Read More.

Dwayne Johnson Shares Fun Fact About Fishing; Fans Call It 'great Catch'

Dwayne Johnson recently gave a sneak peek of his fish farm to all his fans and also revealed how he has been raising a variety of fishes over the years. Many fans were thrilled to watch Dwyane Johnson’s video on social media and shared heart emojis to thank the actor for the fishing tip. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen showcasing a big fish from his fish farm. He then depicted a glimpse of the inside part of the fish while sharing an interesting fact about the same. Read More.

James Gunn Confirms He Is Developing Another DCEU Project Post 'Peacemaker'

James Gunn recently became a part of DC Extended Universe with his movie The Suicide Squad. Gunn will be continuing his run in DCEU with the spinoff miniseries based on John Cena's Peacemaker. The filmmaker was asked if he was going with DC in future projects after Peacemaker, Gunn responded to the question and confirmed that he was already working on a project with DCEU. James Gunn is quite an avid social media user and answers fans question about his upcoming projects. Gunn while responding to a fan's tweet confirmed that he's developing another DCEU project other than Peacemaker. Read More.

Image: AP